Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,201 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

