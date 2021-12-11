Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,201 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

