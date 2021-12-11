Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $151,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $370,000.

MAV opened at $11.59 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

