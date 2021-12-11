Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

