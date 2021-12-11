Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 409.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

