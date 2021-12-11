Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after acquiring an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $534.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $549.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

