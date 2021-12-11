Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

DPZ opened at $534.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.03 and a 200 day moving average of $491.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

