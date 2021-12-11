Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,990,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,817,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.