Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,448 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 73.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

