Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $249,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $257.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.02. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
