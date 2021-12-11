Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $249,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $257.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.02. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.