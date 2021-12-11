Strs Ohio Buys 11,900 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Chegg worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chegg by 651.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 7.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $27.57 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -459.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

