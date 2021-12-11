Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Amundi purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.