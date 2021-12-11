Strs Ohio Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

NYSE NSC opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.52. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

