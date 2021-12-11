Strs Ohio Purchases 2,827 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

