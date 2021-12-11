Strs Ohio Sells 12,085 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

Shares of CI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

