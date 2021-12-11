Strs Ohio Sells 27,298 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,654,001 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $371.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

