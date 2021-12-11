Strs Ohio Sells 45,704 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,704 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.3% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 358.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

