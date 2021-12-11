Strs Ohio Sells 571 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of VeriSign worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.65 and its 200-day moving average is $222.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,065 shares of company stock worth $9,477,611. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.