Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.