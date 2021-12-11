Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 194 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,884,641 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

