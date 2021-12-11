Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 207 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $19,738,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

NYSE AON opened at $293.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

