Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 227 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $289.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

