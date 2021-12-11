Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 457 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

