Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

