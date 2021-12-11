Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,967 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $206,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

