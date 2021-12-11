Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $158.30 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,701 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Otis Worldwide worth $158,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after purchasing an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

