Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130,788 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $192,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $578,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $293,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.