Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 154,120 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Altria Group worth $224,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

