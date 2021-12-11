Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 56,409 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $216,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CME Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average of $210.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.