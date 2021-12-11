Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 809,765 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,765 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Teradyne worth $172,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Shares of TER stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.96. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $161.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

