Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 44,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.