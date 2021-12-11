Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMMCF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $18.08 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

