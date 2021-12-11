Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report $65.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the highest is $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.22 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

NOVA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. 1,573,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,517. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 82,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,703,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

