SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $24.94

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $24.13. SunPower shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 30,305 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.12.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SunPower by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

