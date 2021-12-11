Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 53,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,199. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $610.07 million, a P/E ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,984. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.