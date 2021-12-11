Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $209.81 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

