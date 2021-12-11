Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $661.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

