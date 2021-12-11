Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

