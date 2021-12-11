Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $126.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

