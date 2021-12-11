SVB Leerink Weighs in on Radius Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Radius Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter worth $150,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.