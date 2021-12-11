Swarm City Trading 34.1% Higher This Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Swarm City has a market cap of $170,691.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

