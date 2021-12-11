Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

SWMAY opened at $7.74 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

