Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSREY. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

SSREY opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

