Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synlogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Synlogic has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

