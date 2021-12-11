T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 726.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 147,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

