Tachyon Protocol (IPX) One Day Volume Hits $22.04 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $12.09 million and $22.04 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00100266 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

