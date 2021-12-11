Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $617.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $102.91 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

