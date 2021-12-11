Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,025 shares of company stock worth $19,104,375. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

