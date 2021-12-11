Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.