Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $49,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

